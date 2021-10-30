 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros starting lineup for World Series Game 4 vs. Braves

We go over the Houston Astros’ lineup for Game 4 of the 2021 World Series.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 World Series Game 3: Houston Astros v. Atlanta Braves
Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros bats in the fourth inning during Game 3 of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 4 of the World Series vs. the Atlanta Braves. The game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Astros will start PITCHER while the Braves will send out PITCHER. Let’s go over the Astros full starting lineup for Game 2.

Astros batting order, World Series Game 4

Jose Altuve, 2B
Michael Brantley, RF
Alex Bregman, 3B
Yordan Alvarez, LF
Carlos Correa, SS
Kyle Tucker, CF
Yuli Gurriel, 1B
Martin Maldonado, C
Zack Greinke, SP

The Astros have no changes to their lineup despite being blanked in Game 3. This offense is known to bounce back after tough outings, so Dusty Baker is counting on his stars to show up after a dud in Game 3. Including the 2017 World Series, the Astros are 5-2 in Fall Classic games following a loss. That bodes well for Houston in a crucial Game 4 Saturday night.

More From DraftKings Nation