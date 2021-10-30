Astros starting lineup for World Series Game 4 vs. Braves

The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 4 of the World Series vs. the Atlanta Braves. The game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Astros will start PITCHER while the Braves will send out PITCHER. Let’s go over the Astros full starting lineup for Game 2.

Astros batting order, World Series Game 4

Jose Altuve, 2B

Michael Brantley, RF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Alvarez, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Kyle Tucker, CF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Martin Maldonado, C

Zack Greinke, SP

The Astros have no changes to their lineup despite being blanked in Game 3. This offense is known to bounce back after tough outings, so Dusty Baker is counting on his stars to show up after a dud in Game 3. Including the 2017 World Series, the Astros are 5-2 in Fall Classic games following a loss. That bodes well for Houston in a crucial Game 4 Saturday night.