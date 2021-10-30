Cameron vs. McGee live stream: How to watch WBC, IBF, Ring Magazine junior welterweight title bout

The women’s junior welterweight division gets the spotlight after an injury postponed a heavyweight title fight. WBC champ Chantelle Cameron will face IBF champ Mary McGee to unify the belts and claim the inaugural Ring Magazine championship. The winner will face the winner of Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara to crown the queen of the junior lightweight division.

The main card will get started at 2 p.m. ET and main event will start at around 5 p.m. — a bit earlier than most fights due to the time difference between the US and London — and will air via live stream on DAZN. To gain access to watch the fight, you can get a monthly subscription to DAZN for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you can live stream the event on smart TVs, gaming consoles, smart phones and more using the DAZN app.

The card was previously scheduled to have WBC interim heavyweight champ Dillian Whyte facing Otto Wallin in the main event. Whyte suffered a shoulder injury and had to withdraw. That leaves us with a much lighter card, but Cameron vs. McGee remains a significant fight. Cameron is a -2000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while McGee is a +1000 underdog.

Full Card for Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee