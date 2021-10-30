Zepeda vs. Vargas live stream: How to watch Saturday’s junior welterweight title fight via live online stream

ESPN+ is back for another night of action in the ring Saturday — this time, broadcasting from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s primarily a card of lesser-known prospects, but it’s topped by a rather significant title fight.

Jose Zepeda (34-2) will put his WBC Silver junior welterweight title on the line when he faces Josue Vargas (19-1). Zepeda is making his second defense of the title, but is a +110 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vargas is -130 and looking to win his 14th straight fight. His lone loss was a disqualification in his seventh career bout. Since then he’s claimed the IBF North American junior welterweight title, and this fight gives him a chance to take another step up in the junior welterweight ranks.

Full Card for Zepeda vs. Vargas