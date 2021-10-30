 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Zepeda vs. Vargas live stream: How to watch Saturday’s junior welterweight title fight via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, October 30th as Jose Zepeda battles Josue Vargas. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jose Zepeda v Josue Vargas - Press Conference

ESPN+ is back for another night of action in the ring Saturday — this time, broadcasting from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s primarily a card of lesser-known prospects, but it’s topped by a rather significant title fight.

Jose Zepeda (34-2) will put his WBC Silver junior welterweight title on the line when he faces Josue Vargas (19-1). Zepeda is making his second defense of the title, but is a +110 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vargas is -130 and looking to win his 14th straight fight. His lone loss was a disqualification in his seventh career bout. Since then he’s claimed the IBF North American junior welterweight title, and this fight gives him a chance to take another step up in the junior welterweight ranks.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out Saturday’s fight, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Full Card for Zepeda vs. Vargas

  • Title fight: Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas, WBC Silver junior welterweight title fight
  • Carlos Caraballo vs. Jonas Sultan, bantamweight
  • Jonathan Guzman vs. Carlos Jackson, junior featherweight
  • Mathew Gonzalez vs. Dakota Linger, junior welterweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa, welterweight
  • Kasir Goldston vs. Marc Misiura, junior welterweight
  • Ray Cuadrado vs. Michael Land, junior lightweight
  • Pablo Valdez vs. Alejandro Martinez, welterweight

More From DraftKings Nation