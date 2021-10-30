 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full undercard for Zepeda vs. Vargas junior welterweight title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Jose Zepeda faces Josue Vargas for the WBC junior welterweight title on Saturday.

By DKNation Staff
Jose Zepeda v Josue Vargas - Press Conference

The junior welterweight division will get the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 30. Rising prospect Josue Vargas looks to claim a second secondary title when he faces WBC Silver champion Jose Zepeda. The full card gets started at 6:55 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

It’s a card filled with Top Rank prospects still trying to make a name for themselves. Two of the fights on the card will feature odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Undefeated Carlos Caraballo is a -750 favorite over Jonas Sultan in a bantamweight bout. Additionally, undefeated Matthew Gonzalez is a -4000 favorite against Dakota Linger in a junior welterweight bout.

The main event will see the 34-2 Zepeda come in as champ but also as a +110 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is his second defense of the title, which he first won last October with a fifth round knockout of Ivan Baranchyk. Meanwhile, the 19-1 Vargas is a -130 favorite as the challenger. The only loss on his record is a DQ against Samuel Santana in his seventh career fight. He has won 13 straight, including a unanimous decision win over Noel Murphy to claim the then vacant IBF North American junior welterweight title.

Full Card for Zepeda vs. Vargas

  • Title fight: Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas, WBC junior welterweight title fight
  • Carlos Caraballo vs. Jonas Sultan, bantamweight
  • Jonathan Guzman vs. Carlos Jackson, junior featherweight
  • Mathew Gonzalez vs. Dakota Linger, junior welterweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa, welterweight
  • Kasir Goldston vs. Marc Misiura, junior welterweight
  • Ray Cuadrado vs. Michael Land, junior lightweight
  • Pablo Valdez vs. Alejandro Martinez, welterweight

