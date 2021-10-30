Full undercard for Zepeda vs. Vargas junior welterweight title fight

The junior welterweight division will get the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 30. Rising prospect Josue Vargas looks to claim a second secondary title when he faces WBC Silver champion Jose Zepeda. The full card gets started at 6:55 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

It’s a card filled with Top Rank prospects still trying to make a name for themselves. Two of the fights on the card will feature odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Undefeated Carlos Caraballo is a -750 favorite over Jonas Sultan in a bantamweight bout. Additionally, undefeated Matthew Gonzalez is a -4000 favorite against Dakota Linger in a junior welterweight bout.

The main event will see the 34-2 Zepeda come in as champ but also as a +110 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is his second defense of the title, which he first won last October with a fifth round knockout of Ivan Baranchyk. Meanwhile, the 19-1 Vargas is a -130 favorite as the challenger. The only loss on his record is a DQ against Samuel Santana in his seventh career fight. He has won 13 straight, including a unanimous decision win over Noel Murphy to claim the then vacant IBF North American junior welterweight title.

Full Card for Zepeda vs. Vargas