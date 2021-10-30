Full undercard for Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee junior welterweight title fight

The boxing world was hoping for a heavyweight title fight, but we still get a sizable matchup. We get a massive bout between Chantelle Cameron and Mary McGee as we move closer to crowning the queen of the junior welterweight division. Cameron puts her WBC title on the line and McGee puts her IBF title on the line with the winner claiming the inaugural Ring Magazine junior welterweight title.

The card was originally scheduled to be headlined by Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin for the WBC interim heavyweight title. Whyte had to withdraw due to a shoulder injury and so we now get the important women’s bout between Cameron and McGee headlining the card.

The main event will start at 7:00 p.m. locally in Britain (BST), which is 2:00 p.m. in Eastern Time. Ring walks for Cameron vs. Mcgee are likely going to be around 5:00 p.m. ET depending on the length of the undercard. The full card will air via live stream on DAZN. To gain access to watch the fight, you can get a monthly subscription to DAZN for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99.

Cameron comes into the bout as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -2000. McGee is a +1000 underdog. The winner will face the winner of Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara to determine the undisputed junior lightweight champion.

Full Card for Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee