What time will Cameron vs. McGee fight start on Saturday, October 30th

British boxer Chantelle Cameron and American boxer Mary McGee face off on Saturday afternoon at the 02 Arena in Greenwich, London to crown the first Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion. The women will face off in one semifinal as part of Matchroom’s attempt to crown an undisputed junior lightweight champion. The winner will face the winner of the Kali Reis-Jessica Camara fight, to crown the queen of the junior lightweight division.

The full card will air via live stream on DAZN. The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET and main event ring walks are expected sometime around 5 p.m.

Cameron comes into the fight as a big favorite, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -2000. She is 14-0 and won the WBC title last October when she won a unanimous decision over Adriana Araújo. This past May she beat Melissa Hernández via fifth-round TKO to retain the title.

McGee is a +1000 underdog on Saturday. She is 27-3 and claimed the IBF title with a tenth-round TKO of Ana Laura Esteche in December 2019. She successfully defended it in February of 2020 with a ninth-round TKO win over Deanha Hobbs. McGee was scheduled to face Victoria Bustos this past summer for the WBO title, but McGee suffered a knee injury during training camp.

Full Card for Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee