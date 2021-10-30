Did Matt Corral improve his Heisman Trophy chances with loss over Auburn?

The Ole Miss Rebels meet the Auburn Tigers in Week 9 with Matt Corral squarely in the Heisman conversation. The Rebels quarterback helped the team snap a five-game losing streak in the Magnolia Bowl and could add to his resume by breaking Auburn’s win streak against Ole Miss this week.

It was a tough game for Corral and Ole Miss. The quarterback threw for 289 yards and one interception while also rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown in a 31-20 loss. Corral did briefly leave the game due to an injury and fought through it to complete the contest but that likely hindered his play. Two losses isn’t going to take him completely out of the Heisman race, but Corral needs some truly massive outings to close out the season for an invite to the ceremony.

Corral entered this weekend’s play at +300 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. At the conclusion of this game, he’s still at +300. The injury probably gave Corral a slight pass in this contest, although the loss is ultimately going to be a negative for his resume.