Did CJ Stroud improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Penn State?

It’s another primetime showdown for the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 9 but the stakes are much higher and the opponent is much tougher. Ohio State welcomed the Penn State Nittany Lions to Columbus with both teams battling for Big Ten championship and potential playoff position. Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud has thrust himself into the Heisman race with impressive showings after a loss to Oregon early in the season.

Stroud’s impressive play continued against the Nittany Lions in a 33-24 win. The Buckeyes passer threw for 305 yards and one touchdown, which is pretty pedestrian when compared to some of his previous games.

Nevertheless, Ohio State got a big win against a ranked Penn State team. That’s not going to impact Stroud’s chances in a negative way. The quarterback still has at least two big games left against Michigan State and Michigan to pad further pad his resume.

Stroud entered this weekend’s play at +450 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. After a win against Penn State, he’s still at +450 to win the honor.