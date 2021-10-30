 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Did Kenny Pickett improve his Heisman Trophy chances with loss to Miami?

The Panthers quarterback put up some monster numbers in what ended up being a loss.

By Collin Sherwin
Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Panthers drops back to pass during the game against the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field on October 23, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Panthers meet the Miami Hurricanes in Week 9 with a Heisman contender at quarterback leading the way towards an ACC title game berth. No, this isn’t basketball. The Panthers are experiencing a special season on the gridiron with Kenny Pickett at the helm. The quarterback got the chance to add to his Heisman resume against a storied program experiencing some tough times.

But even in a loss on Saturday at home, the Panthers still have a path to the ACC Championship Game, and Pickett posted some monster numbers: He was 39-55 for 519 yards passing and three touchdowns. But he also threw two interceptions, including this air mail late that was the decider at home.

But the gaudy stats might be enough to get him in the conversation in New York City anyway. Pickett entered this weekend’s play at +1200 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. After this game, he’s now +900 to win the biggest prize in college football.

