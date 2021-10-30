Did Kenny Pickett improve his Heisman Trophy chances with loss to Miami?

The Pittsburgh Panthers meet the Miami Hurricanes in Week 9 with a Heisman contender at quarterback leading the way towards an ACC title game berth. No, this isn’t basketball. The Panthers are experiencing a special season on the gridiron with Kenny Pickett at the helm. The quarterback got the chance to add to his Heisman resume against a storied program experiencing some tough times.

But even in a loss on Saturday at home, the Panthers still have a path to the ACC Championship Game, and Pickett posted some monster numbers: He was 39-55 for 519 yards passing and three touchdowns. But he also threw two interceptions, including this air mail late that was the decider at home.

Kenny Pickett may want this one back



519 yards, 3 touchdowns

2 interceptions



Just over three minutes to go… pic.twitter.com/E9HbPwn9dv — PFN Draft (@PFNDraft) October 30, 2021

But the gaudy stats might be enough to get him in the conversation in New York City anyway. Pickett entered this weekend’s play at +1200 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. After this game, he’s now +900 to win the biggest prize in college football.