Did TreVeyon Henderson improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win vs. Penn State?

The Ohio State Buckeyes welcomed the Penn State Nittany Lions to Columbus in Week 9 for another primetime clash between Big Ten East division rivals. Both teams were looking to create some separation in a contest with conference and national implications. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been a valuable complement to CJ Stroud, making Heisman noise himself with gaudy numbers this season.

The running back dominated Penn State in a 33-24 victory, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown. Henderson was bottled up at times by Penn State’s front but got enough volume to rack up some impressive numbers by the end of the game.

Henderson entered this weekend’s play at +2800 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. After Saturday’s game, the running back is +3000 to win the honor. It is interesting to see Henderson’s odds drop despite an impressive performance, so this is likely be due to other players having bigger games rather than Henderson disappointing.