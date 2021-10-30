Did Desmond Ridder improve his Heisman Trophy chances with a win vs. Tulane?

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats are doing what they can to prove that they belong in the College Football Playoff conversation and they added another line on their resume with a 31-12 victory over Tulane on Saturday.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder is also on a campaign of his own, as he’s one of a handful of gunslingers trying to book a trip to New York City a little over a month from now for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Did he improve his chances with Saturday’s victory over the Green Wave?

Once again, Ridder wasn’t necessarily explosive, but he got the job done in the victory. The senior completed 17-of-27 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon, also getting picked off once in the second quarter. From a ground standpoint, he added 47 rushing yards on 13 carries.

At this point, Ridder doesn’t have the dominant performances or the impressive highlight reel plays to necessarily woo Heisman favorites as an outright winner. But if they continue to win, he may earn himself a trip as a finalist.

Ridder entered this weekend’s play at +3000 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was listed at +3000 after the final whistle.