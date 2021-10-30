Did Bijan Robinson hurt his Heisman Trophy chances with loss vs. Baylor?

The Texas Longhorns are on a three-game losing streak with a 31-24 loss over Baylor on Saturday. Featured in the in-state Big 12 battle was dynamic sophomore running back Bijan Robinson, who has entered his name into the Heisman Trophy conversation despite some of Texas’ struggles this season.

So what did this loss over the Bears do to his chances?

Robinson was dismal on the day, finishing with 17 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, the Longhorns blew a 21-10 by giving up 21 straight points and couldn’t put together a final drive to send the game to overtime. That’s four losses on the year for Texas, so Robinson has effectively been eliminated from Heisman contention based on his team’s record.

Robinson entered this weekend’s play at +3500 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was still listed at +3500 after the final whistle, but might drop as other contenders take the field later in the day.