Did Sam Hartman improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win vs. Duke?

Hey, don’t look now, but Wake Forest is still undefeated at defeating Duke 45-7 in an in-state, ACC showdown on Saturday.

Operating the controls of the Demon Deacons’ 8-0 record has been quarterback Sam Hartman, who has suddenly emerged as a Heisman contender as we close the month of October. Did he improve his Heisman chances with a win over the Blue Devils on Saturday?

Hartman kept things churning for the Demon Deacons, throwing for 402 yards and three touchdowns in a monster win over Duke. The quarterback has gotten back in the Heisman race after some close shaves in previous weeks and will look to keep Wake Forest in the ACC title hunt. After his efforts against Duke, Hartman has 2,475 yards and 22 passing touchdowns through nine weeks.

Hartman entered this weekend’s play at +6000 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was listed at +4000 after the final whistle.