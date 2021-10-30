Washington vs. Broncos game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos are both coming off brutal losses in Week 7, hoping to avoid yet another setback in Week 8. Kickoff for this contest is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Empower Field in Denver.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Washington-Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Broncos Week 8 odds

Spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Washington +155, Broncos -180

Our picks for Washington vs. Broncos

Pick against the spread: Broncos -3.5

Neither team is great at moving the football but the Broncos are at least starting to get some of their skill players back. Jerry Jeudy is close to returning, while Courtland Sutton is showing he’s a No. 1 receiver. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are a solid duo on the ground and Denver’s defense is menacing. Take the home team against the spread.

Over/under: Under

This is a tough one, because the total is low at 44.5. However, both offenses have not been able to find points in recent weeks. Expect another low-scoring contest in Week 8 for both these squads. The under is the play here.

Preferred player prop: Antonio Gibson under 50.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Broncos have one of the top rush defenses, ranking eighth in yards allowed per game on the ground. Denver is going to force Taylor Heinicke to make plays, which means the Broncos will likely focus on containing Gibson. After getting gashed by the Browns last Thursday, the Broncos are likely not going to let another running back crush them in Week 8.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.