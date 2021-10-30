Bucs vs. Saints game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints meet in a pivotal NFC South clash in Week 8. Both teams are coming off big wins in Week 7 and will be meeting for the first time this year. Jameis Winston faces his former team as the starting quarterback for the Saints, who have had Tom Brady’s number in recent seasons.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bucs-Saints in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Week 8 odds

Spread: Buccaneers -4.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -210, Saints +175

Our picks for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Pick against the spread: Saints +4.5

The Bucs are rolling offensively and their defense is starting to come around. However, this has the makings of a Winston revenge game. The Saints have played Brady better than most opponents, and Alvin Kamara is a matchup nightmare. New Orleans as a home underdog is a great pick against the spread.

Over/under: Over

This won’t be like the shootout between Drew Brees and Brady last season but it’ll still be a high-scoring game. Both offenses are starting to find a rhythm, and the elements won’t be a factor. Take the over at 50.5.

Preferred player prop: Tom Brady over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+105)

Brady is clearly chasing the single-season touchdown record, whether he’ll admit it or not. That’s one record he doesn’t have, and he certainly doesn’t want to see Peyton Manning holding it by the time he hangs up his cleats. The quarterback threw four touchdowns last week, but is still a little behind the pace to break Manning’s mark. Expect more touchdowns here from Brady.

