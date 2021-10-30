Cowboys vs. Vikings game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

Both the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings are coming off respective byes this week and will return to action against each other when squaring off for Sunday Night Football on NBC. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Vikings in Week 8 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Vikings Week 8 odds

Spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Vikings -155, Cowboys +135

Our picks for Cowboys vs. Vikings

Pick against the spread: Vikings -3

Dallas would normally enter as the favorite here, but the line has shifted in favor of the Vikings as the status of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains questionable. Minnesota was able to gain a little bit of mojo with an overtime victory over the Panthers before the bye and with Dallas possibly having to adjust based on Dak’s calf, the safe pick would be to ride with Minnesota here.

Over/under: Over 51.5

Both teams have enough firepower within their respective offenses to push the over here. Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs is a mid-season frontrunner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but Minnesota should be able to scheme around him to put up their points.

Preferred player prop: Tony Pollard Over 38.5 yards (-110)

With Prescott questionable, one would imagine they’d lean into the run more. Backup running back Tony Pollard has gone over 38 yards in each of his last five outings and there’s no reason why he can’t top that again here.

