How to watch Hawai’i at Utah State via live online stream

A pair of teams that have out-performed preseason prognostications so for go to battle in the Mountain West Conference on Saturday, as the Hawai’i Warriors face the Utah State Aggies in Logan, Utah. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air only on live stream outside of the 50th State

Hawai’i (4-4, 1-2 MWC) looks to get one step closer to bowl eligibility behind either Chevan Cordeiro if healthy, or Brayden Schager if the veteran can’t go. Utah State (5-2, 3-1 MWC) leads the Mountain Division as controls their destiny on the way to the MWC title game if they can hang on.

This game will be a bit of a challenge to watch if you’re not purchasing the Spectrum Sports pay-per-view available to residents of Hawai’i. The Team 1 Sports app will also have the game available for streaming, but only to devices and only outside the state of Hawai’i. Team 1 Sports mostly produces pay-per-view content for high school teams and other specialty sports.

Utah State is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -220 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +180 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.