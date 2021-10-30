Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 267 fight via live stream

UFC 267 comes to you live on Saturday, October 30th from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event gets started at 10:30 a.m. ET and the six-bout main card is projected to start at 2:00 p.m.. The event is highlighted by a light heavyweight fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. The main card kicks off with Magomed Ankalaev taking on Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout.

Ankalaev enters with a 15-1 record and is the favorite with -310 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has won six fights in a row and a win in this bout could help move him up the rankings for a title shot in the next year. His last fight was in February of this year against Nikita Krylov and Ankalaev won by unanimous decision.

Oezdemir hasn’t had the recent success that his opponent has. He has won two of his last five fights but is coming off a second-round KO/TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka in July 2020 and this is his first fight since then. Oezdemir hasn’t looked the same since he lost a title bout against then-champion Daniel Cormier in January of 2018.

How to watch Ankalaev vs. Oezdemir

Date: Saturday, October 30

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Ankalaev: -310

Oezdemir: +245

Splits: 93% of handle, 95% of bets on Ankalaev

It isn’t hard to see why Ankalaev is favored. It’s strange because if this bout was a few years ago I think Oezdemir would have been the favorite, but his loss to Cormier a few years back visibly had an effect on him. He isn’t fighting as confidently and he is letting his opponent hang around too long in fights. I think because of Oezdemir’s slow start, Ankalaev will get the victory.

