Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 267 fight via live stream

UFC 267 comes to you live on Saturday, October 30th from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The six-bout main card is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The event is highlighted by a light heavyweight fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. Another highlight of the main card is the welterweight fight between Li Jingliang and Khazmat Chimaev.

Jingliang enters with an 18-6 record and is the +435 underdog in this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has won four of his last five fights and is most recently coming off a win. In his last fight, Jingliang won in the first round by way of KO/TKO against Santiago Ponzinibbio back in January of this year. Chimaev is putting his undefeated streak on the line and is the favorite in this fight with -600 odds. He is 9-0 and is coming off back-to-back first-round KO/TKO victories. In all of his wins, he has either knocked out or submitted his opponent and no fights have come down to a decision.

How to watch Jingliang vs. Chimaev

Date: Saturday, October 30

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Jingliang: +435

Chimaev: -600

Splits: 75% of handle, 91% of bets on Chimaev

It is easy to see why Chimaev is the favorite in this fight. The 27-year old hasn’t lost and hasn’t even had a fight come to a decision by the judges. In fact, he hasn’t even had a fight reach the third round. Five of Jingliang’s fights have gone to the third round. Chimaev doesn’t waste time and can get to you by striking or taking you down and submitting you. Nobody has been able to come up with something to defeat him and I don’t think Jingliang has the solution.

