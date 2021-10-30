Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 267 fight via live stream

UFC 267 is set to get going this weekend from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 30th at 10:30 AM ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura.

Volkov enters with a 33-9 record and is the odds on favorite with -310 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Volkov hasn’t been able to get a consistent win-streak going as he has won three of his last five fights, but he is most recently coming off a loss. He lost by unanimous decision to Ciryl Gane back in June of this year. Tybura is 22-6 overall and has had a much better recent fight history than his opponent. Tybura has won five straight fights with his last two victories coming by way of KO/TKO. Most recently, he had a first-round KO/TKO against Walt Harris last June.

How to watch Volkov vs. Tybura

Date: Saturday, October 30

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Volkov: -310

Tybura: +245

Splits: 77% of handle, 91% of bets on Volkov

Volkov is needing to get back into the win column. He is known for controlling the pacing of his matches and even though he doesn’t always come out on top it feels like he forces his opponent to fight to his style and pace. Unfortunately for him, I think Tybura is in a prime position to come out on top in this one. Tybura has been on a hot streak and I think he rides that momentum to an upset win against Volkov this weekend.

