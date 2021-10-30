Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 267 fight via live stream

UFC 267 comes to you live on Saturday, October 30th from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The eight-bout prelims are set to start around 10:30 a.m. ET with the six-bout main card projected to start at 2:00 p.m. The event is highlighted by a light heavyweight fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. Another highlight of the main card will be a lightweight fight between #5 Islam Makhachev and #6 Dan Hooker. This fight has future title match implications.

Makhachev enters this match with a 20-1 record and has won his last eight fights. He won both of the fights that he had earlier this year, with both coming via submission. He is the favorite in this fight with -650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker is the clear underdog in this fight with +450 odds. He has a 21-10 record and got off of a two-loss streak with a unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast back in September of this year.

How to watch Makhachev vs. Hooker

Date: Saturday, October 30

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Makhachev: -650

Hooker: +460

Splits: 77% of handle, 88% of bets on Makhachev

Makhachev by submission: +225 (27% handle, 33% bets)

Makhachev by decision: -110 (21% handle, 21% bets)

Makhachev by KO, TKO, DQ: +550 (12% handle, 7% bets)

Hooker by submission: +2800 (1% handle, 3% bets)

Hooker by decision: +1000 (1% handle, 3% bets)

Hooker by KO, TKO, DQ: +1100 (37% handle, 33% bets)

Draw: +500 (<1% handle, <1% bets)

This is a classic battle between one fighter that is known as a submission specialist (Makhachev) and another as a strike specialist (Hooker). Makhachev is favored and I think he comes away with the victory because he will be able to control the ground game. While he is favored to win by decision, I actually think that Makhachev continues his streak of submissions and gets the submission victory.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.