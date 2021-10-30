How to watch UCLA vs. Utah via live online stream, Dorian Thompson-Robinson status

The UCLA Bruins will meet the Utah Utes in a massive Pac-12 South clash for both schools. The Bruins were on the short end of the stick in last week’s loss to Oregon, while the Utes lost a shootout to Oregon State. The game kicks off at 10:00 p.m. on ESPN, or you can watch it online as well, and who will be the starting quarterback for the Bruins is still up in the air.

The status of UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is unknown. The quarterback is officially listed as questionable to play but appears on track to at least start the game. Ethan Garbers may have to take over if Thompson-Robinson’s injury hinders him too much in the early going.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Utah is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -255 on the moneyline. That makes UCLA a +205 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.