Full undercard for Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev welterweight title fight

The welterweight division gets a showcase on Showtime this Saturday with the second level of contenders looking to sort themselves out. Jamal James faces Radzhab Butaev for the WBA World title and Jaron Ennis faces Thomas Dulorme on the main card.

The main card gets going at 10 p.m. ET and we can expect James and Butaev to hit the ring sometime close to midnight. The fights air on regular Showtime — as opposed to PPV — which means you can try out this free trial to watch the Saturday evening card.

Errol Spence Jr. and Terrence Crawford are the top two fighters in the welterweight division, but there is a large contingent of rising starts looking to make a name for themselves at the next level of contender. James is 27-1 and facing an undefeated fighter in Butaev. This could be a tightly contested bout, with DraftKings Sportsbook installing both fighters at -110 to win.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Ennis is facing a journeyman in Dulorme. The latter is 25-5-1 and is 1-3-1 in his last five bouts. Accordingly, Ennis is a -4000 favorite to win while Dulorme is +3000.

The main card opens with Michel Rivera and Jose Matias Romero squaring off in a lightweight bout. Neither fighter is ranked, but Rivera is 21-0 and looking build his resume against the 24-1 Matias Romero. Rivera is a -1200 favorite while Matias Romero is a +750 underdog.

Full Card for Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev