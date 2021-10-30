How public is betting and DFS considerations for Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

UFC 267 comes to you live on Saturday, October 30th from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight championship fight between the champion Jan Blachowicz and the contender Glover Teixeira. The co-main event is an interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

This was an impromptu match thrown together as it was originally going to be a title rematch between Yan and the champion Aljamain Sterling. Unfortunately, Sterling was injured and was unable to get medically cleared in time for this fight. UFC president Dana White decided to create an interim title and just needed another competitor. Enter Cory Sandhagen. Sandhagen lost his last match against TJ Dillashaw by split decision just three months ago. Even though Sandhagen is an unlikely opponent, he is going to be looking for gold and to upset Yan in this fight. Yan is the favorite with -210 odds with Sandhagen as the underdog with +175 odds.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 on Saturday, October 30th.

Odds and Betting splits

Yan: -210 (69% of handle, 77% of bets)

Sandhagen: +175 (31% of handle, 23% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Yan By Decision: +150 (27% of handle, 37% of bets)

Yan By KO, TKO or DQ: +225 (28% of handle, 23% of bets)

Yan By Submission: +1100 (7% of handle, 4% of bets)

Sandhagen By Decision: +380 (6% of handle, 12% of bets)

Sandhagen By KO, TKO or DQ: +600 (26% of handle, 17% of bets)

Sandhagen By Submission: +1200 (7% of handle, 6% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (<1% of handle, 1% of bets)

Yan: $8,800

Sandhagen: $7,400

Yan is on the more expensive side for the DFS slate for this weekend’s events. That being said, Yan is going to be worth putting your faith in as your expensive piece to your lineup. Yan had won his previous ten fights before dropping the bantamweight title to Sterling in his first title defense. Sandhagen deserves respect for accepting this fight on short notice, but he is simply outmatched here. Throw Yan in your lineup and watch the points roll in.

