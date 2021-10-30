How public is betting and DFS considerations for Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC 267 comes to you live on Saturday, October 30th from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight championship fight between the champion Jan Blachowicz and the contender Glover Teixeira.

Blachowicz enters with a 28-8 record and has already defended his title successfully once. He won by unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya in March of this year. He has won five fights in a row. Teixeira is competing in his first title match in seven years. He enters with an overall record of 32-7 and he has also won his previous five fights. Most recently, he defeated Thiago Santos by way of a third-round submission in November of 2020. The champion Blachowicz is favored to retain with -305 odds while Teixeira is the underdog with +240 odds.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 on Saturday, October 30th.

Odds and Betting splits

Blachowicz: -310 (83% of handle, 86% of bets)

Teixeira: +240 (17% of handle, 14% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Blachowicz By Decision: +225 (4% of handle, 12% of bets)

Blachowicz By KO, TKO or DQ: +100 (74% of handle, 62% of bets)

Blachowicz By Submission: +1200 (1% of handle, 2% of bets)

Teixeira By Decision: +900 (2% of handle, 3% of bets)

Teixeira By KO, TKO or DQ: +650 (6% of handle, 8% of bets)

Teixeira By Submission: +700 (13% of handle, 12% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (<1% of handle, 1% of bets)

Blachowicz: $9,000

Teixeira: $7,200

When you are setting your DFS lineups for this card you are forced to make a decision on whether to splurge on the champion or if you are going to roll with the cheaper underdog. I would go with Blachowicz and I think that his performance will be worth the price. He is coming off of a title defense and is known for his striking ability. Teixeira is known more for his submission ability, but Blachowicz is good enough on the ground that he can hold his own. I think his striking advantage gives him the edge between the two and that will show in his DFS performance.

