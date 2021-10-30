What time is the Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira fight at UFC 267?

UFC 267 kicks off with a six-fight main card that is culminated by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. The event will take place live from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in the West United Arab Emirates.

Blachowicz enters the fight with a 28-8 record and is the incumbent light heavyweight champion. He has defended his title once already against Israel Adesanya earlier this year by unanimous decision. Teixeira enters with a 32-7 record and has won his last five fights. Most recently, he submitted Thiago Santos in the third round of their fight in November 2020. Blachowicz is favored with -310 odds while Teixeira is the underdog with +245 odds. Teixeira hasn’t fought for gold in the last seven years so this could be his last run at a championship for his career.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira’s light heavyweight title fight.

Blachowicz vs. Teixeira is the sixth fight on the main card. Their bout is likely to get going around 4:15 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.