Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

The welterweight division has its kings in Errol Spence, Jr. and Terrence Crawford, but this Saturday, Showtime will provide a spotlight for some of the lower tier princes of the division. Unbeaten Jaron Ennis faces Thomas Dulorme in a ten-round main card bout and Jamal James puts his WBA title on the line against unbeaten Radzhab Butaev.

The full card is airing on regular Showtime, as opposed to PPV. If you don’t have Showtime and are interested in catching the three-bout main card, you can try out a free trial.

The main card gets going at 10 p.m. ET with Michel Rivera and Jose Matias Romero facing off in a ten-round lightweight bout. That will be followed by Ennis vs. Dulorme in a ten-round bout. We can expect James and Butaev to hit the ring sometime close to midnight.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on all three main card bouts. In the opener, Rivera is a -1200 favorite while Matias Romero is a +750 underdog. The second fight sees Ennis as a -4000 favorite while Dulorme is +3000. In the main event, both fighters are installed at -110 to win.

Full Card for Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev