What time will Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev, Jaron Ennis vs Thomas Dulorme fights start on October 30

The WBA welterweight title is on the line Saturday evening on Showtime, and we could potentially get the follow-up match settled in the main card. Jamal James puts his WBA title on the line against Radzhab Butaev, and that is preceded by undefeated Jaron Ennis facing Thomas Dulorme. It’s not settled, but if James and Ennis both win, it could set up a bout between the two mid-level welterweight contenders.

The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and consists of three fights. It opens with Michel Rivera vs. Jose Matias Romero in a 10-round lightweight bout. Rivera is a -1200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Matias Romero is a +750 underdog. That’s followed by Ennis-Dulorme, with Ennis a -4000 favorite and Dulorme a +1300 underdog.

The main event will feature James and Butaev. Ring walks can be expected sometime late in the 11 p.m. hour. Butaev is unbeaten and looking to speed his rise up the welterweight rankings. Neither fighter is favored, with both installed at -110.

The full card is airing on regular Showtime, as opposed to PPV. If you don’t have Showtime and are interested in catching the three-bout main card, you can try out a free trial.

Full Card for Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev