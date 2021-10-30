 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for final round of the Bermuda Championship

The final round of the 2021 Bermuda Championship tees off at 8:45 a.m. ET on Sunday at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Taylor Pendrith of Canada waits to putt on the 16th green during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2021 in Southampton, Bermuda. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Canadian Taylor Pendrith does not have a Top 10 finish in 12 starts on the PGA Tour. But he’s 18 holes away from picking up his first victory at the 2021 Bermuda Championship as he enters Sunday’s final round with the lead.

Pendrith fired a 65 on Saturday to get to -17, three shots ahead of Danny Lee who is the sole player in second place. Lucas Herbert will be the third man in the last group, checking in at -13 for third place by himself.

Pendrith’s lack of experience in the pole position isn’t scaring bettors, as he’s -135 at DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the trophy and the life-changing Tour exemption that goes with it. Lee is +500 and Herbert is +600, with no one else in triple digits. The last tee time at 9:57 a.m. should be where everything is decided.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 8:45 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. also on Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Bermuda Championship on Sunday.

2021 Bermuda Championship, Round 4 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:45 AM Tee #1 Adam Hadwin Sangmoon Bae Austin Eckroat
8:45 AM Tee #10 Scott Gutschewski Dylan Frittelli Chase Seiffert
8:56 AM Tee #1 Thomas Detry Brett Drewitt Seamus Power
8:56 AM Tee #10 Seung-Yul Noh Scott Brown Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:07 AM Tee #1 Alex Smalley Johnson Wagner Russell Knox
9:07 AM Tee #10 Kramer Hickok D.A. Points Matthias Schwab
9:18 AM Tee #1 Mark Hubbard Guido Migliozzi Davis Riley
9:18 AM Tee #10 Ludvig Aberg Scott Stallings David Hearn
9:29 AM Tee #1 Brandon Wu Matt Fitzpatrick Luke Donald
9:29 AM Tee #10 Ben Crane Kiradech Aphibarnrat Sean O'Hair
9:40 AM Tee #1 Ben Kohles Brian Gay Mito Pereira
9:40 AM Tee #10 Brandon Hagy Jim Knous Camilo Villegas
9:51 AM Tee #1 Stephan Jaeger J.J. Spaun Patrick Reed
9:51 AM Tee #10 David Lingmerth Seth Reeves Aaron Rai
10:02 AM Tee #1 David Skinns Jonathan Byrd Greyson Sigg
10:02 AM Tee #10 Denny McCarthy Robert Garrigus Max McGreevy
10:13 AM Tee #1 Adam Svensson Peter Uihlein Chad Ramey
10:13 AM Tee #10 Lee Hodges Kurt Kitayama Sepp Straka
10:24 AM Tee #1 Garrick Higgo Dylan Wu Graeme McDowell
10:24 AM Tee #10 Kyle Wilshire Sahith Theegala Nick Watney
10:35 AM Tee #1 Peter Malnati Curtis Thompson Patrick Flavin
10:35 AM Tee #10 Ben Martin Ryan Armour John Senden
10:46 AM Tee #1 Patrick Rodgers Vincent Whaley Justin Lower
10:46 AM Tee #10 Hayden Buckley John Merrick Arjun Atwal
10:57 AM Tee #1 Taylor Pendrith Danny Lee Lucas Herbert

