Full list of tee times for final round of the Bermuda Championship

Canadian Taylor Pendrith does not have a Top 10 finish in 12 starts on the PGA Tour. But he’s 18 holes away from picking up his first victory at the 2021 Bermuda Championship as he enters Sunday’s final round with the lead.

Pendrith fired a 65 on Saturday to get to -17, three shots ahead of Danny Lee who is the sole player in second place. Lucas Herbert will be the third man in the last group, checking in at -13 for third place by himself.

Pendrith’s lack of experience in the pole position isn’t scaring bettors, as he’s -135 at DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the trophy and the life-changing Tour exemption that goes with it. Lee is +500 and Herbert is +600, with no one else in triple digits. The last tee time at 9:57 a.m. should be where everything is decided.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 8:45 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage on Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. also on Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Bermuda Championship on Sunday.