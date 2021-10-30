Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Pelicans on Saturday

The New York Knicks have started off the 2021-22 season strong and will look to keep things going against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday. The Pelicans are not doing so hot, largely due to star Zion Williamson sitting on the bench with a foot injury.

The Knicks are 8-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 213. New York is -335 on the moneyline, while New Orleans is +260.

Knicks vs. Pelicans, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -8 (-110)

The Pelicans are capable of scoring with any time, but no Williamson means problems if the perimeter shot isn’t falling. New York has been engaged defensively, and is generating enough offense despite not having idea spacing. The Knicks are the better team and should win by more than eight points when this is all said and done.

Over/Under: Over 213 (-105)

Even with New York playing well defensively, the Pelicans are going to score points. The Knicks have put up more than 100 points in each of their games this season, so you can count of that offensive output staying consistent. There should be enough scoring from both teams for the over to hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.