Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers meet in a rematch of last season’s Eastern conference semifinals. The Hawks won that series 4-3, including a Game 7 on the road which has ultimately shaped Philadelphia’s franchise in a major way. Ben Simmons is still sitting out, so that means Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are the main stars for the 76ers.

Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite in this game, with the over/under set at 217. The 76ers are -165 on the moneyline, while the Hawks are +145.

Hawks vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +3.5 (-110)

The Sixers are struggling with better teams this season. They’re 3-2 with losses to the Knicks and Nets. The Hawks are also not playing at their best, but they tend to play to the level of their competition. This isn’t a great matchup defensively for Philly, especially with Simmons out. Take Atlanta with the points in this one.

Over/Under: Under 217 (-115)

The Hawks aren’t great defensively and the 76ers have played below their potential so far. However, this line is a bit too high to feel comfortable about the over. If Atlanta’s perimeter shooters click, the over will hit. However, the 76ers should do enough to limit the Hawks offensively for this game to go under the total.

