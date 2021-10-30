Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Chicago Bulls are coming off their first loss of the season on Thursday night, 104-103 to the New York Knicks. The loss of the game wasn’t nearly as bad as the loss of PF Patrick Williams. He injured his wrist and is done for the rest of the regular season, at least 4-6 months. The Utah Jazz remain undefeated at 4-0 but haven’t been tested much early in the season.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bulls vs. Jazz on Saturday night.

Jazz vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +3.5

Chicago has lost Williams to injury and Zach LaVine is also dealing with a thumb issue on his non-shooting hand. That didn’t hold him back much against the Knicks. LaVine still scored 25 points. The Bulls — even without Williams — have plenty of depth and defense to keep this game close. Chicago still has LaVine, Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic all healthy. The absence of Williams shouldn’t make them underdogs at home vs. the Jazz.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

It’s a bit surprising this line isn’t lower. The Bulls will likely feature smaller lineups with Alex Caruso, who is a great perimeter defender. The Jazz have already ruled Mike Conley out. Donovan Mitchell will see plenty of Caruso and Ball. Utah has also allowed 101 points or fewer in three of four games this season. You’ve got two of the best defensive teams in the NBA going at it and with a 3.5-point spread, the books think this game could end up with a 111-108 type of score? It feels like a stretch.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.