Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Warriors on Saturday

The Golden State Warriors will look to get back into the win column on Saturday when welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Chase Center for a Saturday night showdown.

The Warriors are coming off their first loss of the season on Thursday, a 104-101 overtime setback to the Grizzlies where Ja Morant survived a duel with Steph Curry. The Thunder are coming off their first win of the season on Wednesday, a 123-115 victory over the Lakers where they erased a 26-point deficit and drew the ire of Russell Westbrook at the end.

The Warriors enter as a 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total set at 217.

Thunder vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +12.5

These two teams previously met on Tuesday, a 106-98 Golden State victory. After getting absolutely roasted in their first two games of the city, Oklahoma City have gradually closed the gaps on games and have been more competitive over the last week. With three days rest, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company will make this a game.

Over/Under: Over 217

The Warriors have averaged 112.4 points through their first five games of the season and with the Thunder playing more competitive basketball, this game should eclipse 217.

