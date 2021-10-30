Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, October 30

It’s a loaded NBA slate on Saturday with 11 games on the docket, so there’s plenty of places to find great player props for bettors. Here are the best player props for Saturday’s NBA games.

Kyle Kuzma, over 14.5 points (-120)

Kuzma has been the best addition from the Russell Westbrook trade for the Washington Wizards, who are performing above expectations early in the year. The forward is putting up 15.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season, and is coming off a 21-point outing against the Hawks. Back him to get to at least 15 points here.

Trae Young, over 8.5 assists (-140)

Young is showing why the Atlanta Hawks made the trade on draft day with his abilities as a creator. The guard is averaging 10.0 assists per game this season and has more than 8.5 assists in three of his five games. In the other two games, Young finished with seven assists. He’s going to be in contention for this prop every game.

Donovan Mitchell, under 3.5 3-pointers (+130)

Mitchell is averaging exactly three makes from behind the arc per game. The Utah Jazz attempt the most threes per game in the league and with Mike Conley out, there will be some additional attempts to go around. That being said, Mitchell will likely attack the basket more and become more of a creator rather than a scorer in this game. Take the under at 3.5 triples.

