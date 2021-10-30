Master Teague injury: Status of Ohio State RB for game vs. Penn State

The Ohio State Buckeyes are tied at the top of an extremely competitive Big Ten East at the top heading into Saturday night’s big game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, and we’ll see if running back Master Teague will be available.

Teague sat out of last weekend’s 54-7 blowout win over the Indiana Hoosiers for undisclosed reasons and earlier this week, Ryan Day said he is hopeful Teague will be back in the running back rotation.

The Buckeyes have a talented and crowded backfield that is led by TreVeyon Henderson, who is leading the team in rushing with 693 yards on the ground on 79 attempts with 11 touchdowns. Teague is third on the team in rushing yards and in five games, he has 245 yards on 43 carries with three touchdowns behind Miyan Williams.

Penn State ranks No. 37 nationally in opponent yards per rush attempt, though the Nittany Lions allowed 357 rushing yards to the Illinois Fighting Illini last weekend in their nine-overtime loss.

Ohio State is a 19.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -1125 moneyline odds, making Penn State a +700 underdog. The over/under is set at 60.5.