Jaxson Dart injury: Status of USC QB for game vs. Arizona

The USC Trojans are powering through a lost season with an interim head coach, but they could get freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart back on the field for Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Wildcats.

Dart is expected to be healthy enough to play after being an emergency option for last week’s loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Even if he is cleared, it remains uncertain what this coaching staff plans to do with the quarterback situation between Dart and Kedon Slovis, and it’s possible both could see some in-game reps especially considering this game is projected to be a blowout over the winless Wildcats.

Dart played in just one game in relief of Slovis, who left with an injury early against the Washington State Cougars on September 18th. It’s quite possible Dart would’ve taken over as the starter the rest of the season after throwing for 391 yards with four touchdowns in a 45-14 victory. However, he had to go undergo knee surgery and hasn’t been available to play since then, as Slovis continued to handle the starting role.

Slovis started all seven games for the Trojans this season and is completing 65.3% of his passes for 1,818 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Both quarterbacks are set up for success against a Wildcats defense that ranks No. 117 in opponent yards per pass attempt against FBS teams.

Arizona has a very good chance of finishing the 2021 season at 0-12, and the Trojans are favored by 21.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. USC is getting -1600 moneyline odds, making the Wildcats +900 underdogs with the over/under set at 55.5.