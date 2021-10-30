Indiana quarterback injuries: Status of Michael Penix Jr., Jack Tuttle vs. Maryland

11:31 a.m. ET update: It appears that true freshman Donaven McCulley will get the nod in College Park today.

The Indiana Hoosiers have not been able to replicate their 2020 magic this season, and they could be without their top two quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle for Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins.

Head coach Tom Allen said both players are week to week as Penix recovers from a shoulder injury, while Tuttle is battling back from an injured foot.

The Hoosiers are light on quarterback depth behind their top two with their next options including true freshman Donaven McCulley and walk-on Grant Gremel. Both quarterbacks took snaps in last week’s game, and McCulley finished 1 of 6 for 30 yards, while Gremel finished 3 of 4 for nine yards.

McCulley will probably step in as the starter if Penix and Tuttle are not healthy enough to play, which seems likely as the Hoosiers look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.

Penix has not played since Indiana’s 24-0 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions and missed both of the last two games. Tuttle started the last two games but left last week’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on a play in which he threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter of a 54-7 loss.

The Hoosiers are 4-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 49.