Pitt football injuries: Status of Israel Abanikanda, Jordan Addison vs. Miami

Update 11:17 a.m. Both players are warming up for the Panthers in full pads before kickoff.

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers could be without their two top offensive weapons with running back Israel Abanikanda and wide receiver Jordan Addison for their home matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Pitt beat the Clemson Tigers 27-17 last weekend, but Abanikanda and Addison were both put into concussion protocol, and Pat Narduzzi did not say for certain whether either player will be available on Saturday.

Abanikanda is splitting reps with Vincent Davis in the backfield, but he emerged as the team’s top option, leading Pitt with 403 yards on 78 attempts with four touchdowns. Meanwhile, nobody in the country has more receiving touchdowns than Addison, who has found the end zone 10 times this season with 39 total catches for 670 yards.

Pittsburgh has been one of the stories of the year in college football and is in control of the ACC Coastal. Their loss to the Western Michigan Broncos will be one of the strangest results looking back on the 2021 season as their lone defeat of the season to this point.

The Panthers are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 61.