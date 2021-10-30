Georgia starting quarterback: Status of JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett vs. Florida

The Georgia Bulldogs will play one of the toughest tests of their season to this point with the annual matchup against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon. Stetson Bennett appears likely to get the start for top-ranked Georgia according to 247Sports.

Filling in for JT Daniels, Bennett is set to make his fifth start and has appeared in all but the season-opening win over the Clemson Tigers. He is completing 69.5% of his passes for 996 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

JT Daniels opened the season as the team’s starting quarterback but started just three games to this point as he battles back from a lat injury, and he hasn’t seen the field since a 62-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on September 25th. Daniels has completed 76.1% of his throws this season for 567 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Georgia will go up against a Florida defense that ranks No. 23 in opponent yards per pass attempt against FBS opponents.

The Bulldogs are 14-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 51.