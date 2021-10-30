Chevan Cordeiro injury: Status of Hawai’i QB for game vs. Arizona

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors will look to get above .500 for the first time this season, and they might have to do it without their starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. He has been practicing but is likely a game-time decision heading into Saturday afternoon’s game against the Utah State Aggies.

Cordeiro has not played since a September 25th victory over the New Mexico State Aggies due to a shoulder injury that forced him to miss each of the last four games. Brayden Schager has been starting in his place and would get the call on Saturday if Cordeiro is unable to go.

Schager has appeared in four games and started each of the last three. He has completed 61% of his passes to this point for 563 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. In his five starts, Cordeiro completed 54.6% of throws for 1,410 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Hawai’i passing game could have success against a Utah State defense that ranks No. 85 in opponent yards per pass attempt against FBS opponents.

Hawai’i are 5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 65.