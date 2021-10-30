Dorian Thompson-Robinson injury: Status of UCLA quarterback for game vs. Utah

One of the most underrated games of the day will take place late on Saturday night when the UCLA Bruins head on the road to face the Utah Utes in a matchup that could help determine who wins the Pac-12 South. UCLA is an underdog by nearly a touchdown, but it seems likely they will have their playmaking quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson left late in last week’s game against the Oregon Ducks with a shoulder injury as the Bruins attempted a comeback in a 34-31 loss. The injury occurred on the final drive, and Ethan Garbers entered the game but threw the game-sealing interception.

It sounds like Thompson-Robinson will be good to go, and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said his team has been prepared for him to be in the lineup. On the season, Thompson-Robinson has completed 59.4% of his passes for 1,639 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

If he is unable to play, Garbers would likely get the start. He has completed 4-7 passes for 40 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

UCLA are 6.5-point underdogs vs. Utah at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 60.5.