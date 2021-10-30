Anthony Richardson expected to start for Florida

The Florida Gators are expected to start Anthony Richardson at quarterback against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time this season, according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports. The talented redshirt freshman has played in five games this season and will take over for Emory Jones, who has started every game this year.

Richardson was expected to take over the starting job at some point, and the Gators waited till the bye week to officially begin the transition. He saw extensive playing time in Florida’s last game, which was a 49-42 loss to the LSU Tigers. Richardson completed 10 of 19 passes for 167 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

On the season, Richardson has completed 56.8% of his throws for 392 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He is behind only Jones in rushing yards with 348 on 28 attempts with three scores.

It’s very likely both quarterbacks will be used in some capacity. On the season, Jones has completed 67.6% of passes for 1,305 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is Florida’s leading rusher with 495 yards on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Florida is having a disappointing season for their standards and is out of the race to win the SEC East, so Saturday’s game in Jacksonville will be the biggest game on their schedule the rest of the season. We should see their best effort, and fans should be excited about the future of the quarterback position getting his first start.

The Gators are 14-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 51.