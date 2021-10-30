No. 2 Cincinnati clinging onto 14-12 lead over Tulane at halftime

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats are not helping their College Football Playoff case today and they have entered halftime of Saturday’s contest at Tulane with just a 14-12 lead.

wry smiles and hidden fist pumps all over a hotel ballroom in the Metroplex

The Bearcats got on the board late in the first quarter when starting quarterback Desmond Ridder hit tight end Josh Whyle for a 16-yard touchdown to put them up 7-0.

Misfortune would soon find the Heisman Trophy contending QB as on their next drive, he’d be sacked in his own end zone by Marvin Moody for a safety to put the Green Wave on the board. Tulane would take further advantage of this opportunity on their ensuing possession when Tyjae Spears broke off a 47-yard touchdown run to put them on top 9-7.

TULANE TAKES THE LEAD ON CINCINNATI!!! pic.twitter.com/V8GdnPMhVi — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 30, 2021

UC answered back, with the tandem of Ridder and running back Jerome Ford powering them downfield for a TD to put them back on top. Then things got weird late in the second quarter. The Bearcats had an opportunity to put more points on the board after Evan Prater picked off freshman QB Kai Horton, but the No. 2 ranked team gave it right back when Ridder was picked off by Macon Clark. Then things started to get weird.

On the next possession, Horton was stripped sacked but the ball ended up in the hands of lineman Rashad Green, who hustled for a first down.

We've got chaos down in New Orleans . pic.twitter.com/XqOpP1MpDD — American Football (@American_FB) October 30, 2021

The Greenies proceeded to boot a 41-yard field goal as time expired to pull to within two at the half.

The elephant in the room is that the first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday and we already anticipated that the committee would find ways to put the screws to the AAC title contender. Unless they come out like gangbusters in the second half, this performance will most certainly be used against them.