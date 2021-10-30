 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties

We have our first FBS head coach ejection under the rules that changed ten years ago!

Head coach Scot Loeffler of the Bowling Green Falcons before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Bowling Green Falcons are in a position to knock off Buffalo this afternoon and keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive. Unfortunately for Falcons head coach Scott Loeffler, he won’t be around to see how it ends.

The much-maligned head coach Scot Loeffler made history by becoming the first FBS head coach to get ejected by compiling two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, both of them coming on back-to-back drives in the third quarter.

The unsportsmanlike conduct rules were changed in 2011 and since then, no coach had been ejected because of the rule until now. Congrats Scot!

That’s a tough break for the BG players, who are trying to notch their first victory in MAC play this season. Seriously, one of the main clichéd mantras of a head coach is preaching nothing but discipline and keeping a level head to your players 24/7, so getting tossed from a game where you have to win is not a good luck.

A loss here would doom Bowling Green to a 2-7 record and yet another season of missing a bowl game. Loeffler is 5-21 in his time with the program and this ejection could very well be the beginning of the end of his tenure there.

