Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties

The Bowling Green Falcons are in a position to knock off Buffalo this afternoon and keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive. Unfortunately for Falcons head coach Scott Loeffler, he won’t be around to see how it ends.

The much-maligned head coach Scot Loeffler made history by becoming the first FBS head coach to get ejected by compiling two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, both of them coming on back-to-back drives in the third quarter.

The ultra-rare player holding coach back moment! Just #MACtion things. pic.twitter.com/c8l1JfM0Ed — Hustle Belt (@HustleBelt) October 30, 2021

The unsportsmanlike conduct rules were changed in 2011 and since then, no coach had been ejected because of the rule until now. Congrats Scot!

That’s a tough break for the BG players, who are trying to notch their first victory in MAC play this season. Seriously, one of the main clichéd mantras of a head coach is preaching nothing but discipline and keeping a level head to your players 24/7, so getting tossed from a game where you have to win is not a good luck.

A loss here would doom Bowling Green to a 2-7 record and yet another season of missing a bowl game. Loeffler is 5-21 in his time with the program and this ejection could very well be the beginning of the end of his tenure there.