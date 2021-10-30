Pelicans SF Brandon Ingram doubtful for Saturday’s contest vs. Knicks

The New Orleans Pelicans could be without their leading scorer Saturday against the New York Knicks. Small forward Brandon Ingram, who is averaging 25.0 points per game, is listed as doubtful for the contest with a right hip contusion. The budding star could potentially play through the injury but it’s likely he misses the game.

Brandon Ingram injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Ingram is the team’s leading scorer, so his absence would have major ramifications for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is likely the biggest beneficiary of Ingram missing the contest from a production standpoint. Trey Murphy and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are going to get most of the perimeter work, so they’re both potential value plays in DFS and fantasy lineups.

Betting impact

The Knicks are 8-point favorites with the news that Ingram is doubtful. There’s no reason to back New Orleans on this line, with Zion Williamson also out. New York is the superior team and has been playing better to start the season. Even if Ingram does suit up and play through the injury, back the Knicks against the spread in this game.