Did Kenneth Walker improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Michigan?

The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans and No. 6 Michigan Wolverines met in a colossal in-state clash of undefeated rivals with national title hopes. The Spartans were home underdogs against the Wolverines and were looking to make it two straight wins in the rivalry. Running back Kenneth Walker was the focal point of Michigan State’s offense, and needed a big game to give the Spartans the victory Saturday.

In what is likely the first true Heisman moment of the year, Walker dominated the Wolverines singlehandedly. The transfer had his biggest game of the season, rushing for 195 yards and five touchdowns in the comeback win over Michigan. Walker now has 1,192 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns through nine weeks. If the Spartans keep giving him the rock (and there’s no reason they shouldn’t), he could finish with some seriously insane numbers.

Walker entered this weekend’s play at +1400 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. After the game against Michigan, he’s now just +500. With other running backs failing to record big games, Walker has created some separation in that position group and will now be competing against the numerous quarterbacks at the top of the odds chart.