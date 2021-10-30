 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State RB Lawrance Toafili scores insane 75-yard touchdown against Clemson [VIDEO]

The running back showed great awareness, and the Clemson defense did what the Clemson defense has done all year.

By Chinmay Vaidya
An assistant trainer escorts Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili to the locker room during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles have lost a bit of their luster in college football the last few seasons, but it’s nice for them to be able to see another powerhouse program in the same ACC division struggling at their expense.

The Seminoles are up 13-10 on the Clemson Tigers early in Week 9 courtesy of a wild touchdown from RB Lawrance Toafili.

You’ve got a classic mismatch on a running back wheel route, which is the only normal moment of this play. Toafili gets brought down but manages to land perfectly on the Clemson defender and never touch the ground, meaning the play is still live. He has the awareness to recognize not only that he’s not down, but that he’s near the sideline.

Toafili manages to stay tip-toe inside the sideline the rest of the way for a crazy score. In a season where nothing has gone right for both schools, Florida State gets a big break thanks to a truly special play.

