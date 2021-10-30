No. 1 Georgia opens gates of hell on Florida at end of first half

Ron Burgundy voice Boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast!

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are whomping the Florida Gators in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party annual Florida-Georgia Game and have entered the half holding a 24-0 lead. The kicker is that it was actually a close, competitive ballgame not too long ago!

With less than three minutes to go in the first half, the Gators were trailing the Dawgs by just a 3-0 margin before disaster struck over and over again. It started with freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson getting jacked by Nolan Smith, setting up a James Cook touchdown to give UGA a 10-0 lead.

He ripped it right out of his hands!@GeorgiaFootball with a HUGE takeaway pic.twitter.com/CH8PlN8rvn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2021

Smith would continue to terrorize Richardson, picking him off to set up this 36-yard bomb from Stetson Bennett IV to Kearis Jackson.

Down 17-0 and somewhat moving the ball, Dan Mullen calls a timeout at midfield with about 17 seconds left in the half and, welp...

PICK SIX!!!@GeorgiaFootball absolutely pouring it on late in the first half. pic.twitter.com/q7A5uoYpva — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2021

In just a minute and a half of game time, the entire game flipped on a dime. Here’s how it looked on the box score.

Richardson came out to start the second half but we’ll see if a switch is eventually made to senior Emory Jones.