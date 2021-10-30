Gators QB Anthony Richardson heads to locker room, Florida’s scoring streak still alive

Update: The Gators have finally scored in the contest, preserving their scoring streak. It’s been a rough afternoon for Dan Mullen’s group, so that’s some minor consolation in what was an otherwise forgettable performance.

The Florida Gators might be without quarterback Anthony Richardson for the rest of their game against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs after he went to the locker room. According to the broadcast, Richardson is being evaluated for a concussion and a shoulder injury. There’s no official word on his status for the rest of this game but there’s a good chance he gets held out of the contest with the Bulldogs dominating the Gators.

Anthony Richardson went into the locker room. — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) October 30, 2021

Richardson emerged as a superior quarterback option for the Gators ahead of Emory Jones earlier in the year, and head coach Dan Mullen has played both guys throughout the season. It’s been a rough year for Florida in comparison to past seasons but the Gators still hold a scoring streak dating back to 1988. That streak is in serious jeopardy against the Bulldogs, who hold a 27-0 advantage on Florida with a little over one quarter left.

Florida kicker just missed a 23-yard field goal. And so it is time to mention a nugget...



Florida has scored in 417 consecutive games - an NCAA record that dates back to 1988, when Auburn shut out the Gators 16-0 almost exactly 33 years ago to the day (Oct. 29). — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 30, 2021

The Gators were 14-point underdogs against Georgia entering the contest. Florida won last year’s meeting, but Georgia has the previous three games in this series and will likely make it four wins in five meetings.