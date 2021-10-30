Did Caleb Williams improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win vs. Texas Tech?

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners shook off a near upset by Kansas last weekend to demolish Texas Tech with a 52-21 victory on Saturday. Once again leading the way was freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who continues to etch himself as the guy in Norman for the foreseeable future.

Did his performance on Saturday help his Heisman chances? The answer ... absolutely!

Williams was electric once again and had his best day passing so far. He completed 23-of-30 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns on the afternoon in the blowout win and didn’t need to take the ball from his running back on a legal forward handoff this time around. While it’s still highly unlikely that a freshman who took over midseason wins the award outright, he’s building a case to at least be invited to New York for the ceremony.

Williams entered this weekend’s play at +1400 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was listed at +800 after the final whistle, so he made a significant jump with his performance.